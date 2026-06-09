P170,000 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES arrested a street-level individual (SLI) and seized some P170,680 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested SLI suspect as alias Boy, 19, a resident of Purok 5, Pansor village, Salvador municipality.

Sua said Boy was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:54 p.m. Monday, June 8, in Purok 6, Abaga village, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the suspect was apprehended after selling to an undercover policeman a sachet of suspected shabu worth P680.

He said seized from the suspect were some 25.10 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,680, and P500 marked money.

He said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect.

He commended the operating units for the successful conduct of the operation and reiterated the police force's commitment to sustaining the campaign against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)