P17.4-M rice processing facility rises in Lanao del Sur town

AROUND 950 farmers cultivating around 1,300 hectares of rice fields are set to benefit from improved productivity and reduced losses with the newly inaugurated P17.4-million Rice Processing System (RPS) in Sigayan village, Taraka, Lanao del Sur.

The facility is equipped with a rice mill capable of processing 1.5 tons per hour, two mechanical dryers that can each handle six tons per hour, and two generator sets to ensure uninterrupted operations. These features are designed to help minimize postharvest losses, improve rice quality, and ultimately raise farmers' income.

The project, turned over on Thursday, August 14, 2025, was jointly implemented by Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm), with support from the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco), Lanao del Sur provincial government, and Taraka Municipal Government.

"This project not only boosts agricultural productivity, but also strengthens food security and livelihood opportunities," Mafar-Barmm said in a statement on Tuesday, August 19.

Prior to the turnover, Mafar-Lanao del Sur conducted inspections and test runs to ensure the equipment met operational standards for large-scale processing.

The farmers also received training on the proper use and management of the facility to maximize its benefits.

"With this modern rice processing system, residents of Taraka and nearby municipalities can look forward to improved access to affordable and high-quality rice, creating a positive impact on both the local economy and community development," Mafar-Barmm added. (SunStar Zamboanga)