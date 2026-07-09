P17.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zambo Sur

LAWMEN arrested two individuals and seized some P17.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a maritime law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The Zamboanga del Sur Maritime Police Station (ZDS MARPSTA) did not release the identities of the two arrested individuals except to say they are both 24 years old.

The ZDS MARPSTA said the two were arrested when the operatives intercepted a shipment of contraband Monday, July 7, in the waters of Sugod village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

The ZDS MARPSTA together with other police units launched seaborne patrol in response to an intelligence report that led to the interception of a motorboat marked “Vilma”, carrying large volume of assorted cigarette products.

The police said two individuals aboard a motorboat were arrested after they failed to present documents of their cargo consisting of an estimated 300 master cases or 15,000 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes.

The police said also seized was the motorboat used in the transport bringing the total estimated value of the confiscated items to P18.4 million.

The two arrested individuals will face charges for violation of Section 7 of Republic Act No. 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, among other related laws. (SunStar Zamboanga)