P18.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES have seized some P18.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a remote village in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region acting director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Saturday, September 21, on Sitio Holbot, Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Tanggawohn said the smuggled cigarettes were seized after a tip-off from concerned citizens that contrabands were seen in Sitio Holbot, Sarmiento.

He said the responding operatives arrived in Sitio Holbot and found two trucks loaded with 490 boxes of cigarettes worth P18.1 million.

Tanggawohn said the vehicles were abandoned by an unknown owner, but they are conducting an investigation to identify them.

He said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were transported to Parang Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

The smuggled cigarettes were seized by a joint team of police, military, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)