P18.67-M smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City; 8 arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested eight people and seized some P18.67 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a security patrol operation in Zamboanga City, an official said Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Cristopher Navida, commander of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (2ZCMFC), said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was seized around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, October 8, near Acapulco Beach in Sinunuc village.

Navida said the 2ZCMFC personnel led by Police Lieutenant Lanz Danglapen were conducting seaborne patrol operation when they intercepted a motorboat locally known as “jungkung” with eight people aboard.

Upon inspection, Navida said the motorboat was found carrying 124 master cases and 35 reams of assorted cigarettes with an estimated worth of P18,670,333.

He said the eight people aboard the motorboat were arrested after they failed to present valid documents for the cigarette cargo they were transporting.

The motorboat and its cargo were towed to the 2nd ZCMFC Wharf along R.T. Lim Boulevard for documentation and inventory in coordination with the Bureau of Customs and other concerned agencies.

The eight suspects were placed under police custody pending investigation and the filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)