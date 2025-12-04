P19.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Sultan Kudarat town

LAWMEN have seized some P19.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and P13,600 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the police said Thursday, December 4.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office-12 (PRO-12) director, said the smuggled cigarettes and illegal drugs were seized during the implementation of three search warrants around 2:54 a.m. Thursday, December 4, in Kinudalan village, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Ardiente said the search warrants—one for violation of Republic Act 10591 and another for violation of RA 9516—were implemented at the residence of alias Chong, a businessman of Kinudalan village, Lebak.

The businessman remains at large as he was not around when the lawmen served the search warrants.

Ardiente said the operatives recovered some two grams of suspected shabu packed in four sachets worth P13,600 during the implementation of the search warrants.

Incidentally, Ardiente said the operatives also discovered 260 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P10.2 million within the property.

As the operating team was leaving the area, an additional 245 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes worth P9.6 million were found along the shoreline.

“This brought the grand total to 505 boxes of smuggled cigarettes, with an overall Bureau of Customs valuation of P19.8 million,” Ardiente said in a statement.

He said all confiscated items, including the suspected shabu and the smuggled cigarettes, were turned over to the Lebak Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)