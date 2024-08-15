P1M illegal drugs seized in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES arrested five suspects and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs and firearms in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Three of the five suspects were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Zamboanga Peninsula (PDEA-9) and the remaining two were arrested by policemen in BARMM.

The PDEA-9 identified the three suspects arrested in the region as Felipe Suarez, 44; Edmar Cortes, 32; and, Alberto Lagumbay, 43.

The PDEA said the three were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, on Purok Doña Aurora, Poblacion village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA said seized from the three were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and ammunition, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, cellular phones, two motorcycles, and a military identification card under the name of Edmar Navarro Cortes.

The other two arrested suspects were only identified as Nenita, 19, and Sam, 36.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said Nenita was arrested by policemen in Tubig Mampallam, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Monday, August 12.

The PRO-BAR said the policemen launched an anti-drug operation following report about an ongoing drug trade in Tubig Mampallam.

The police said seized from Nenita were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed plastic sachet worth P340,000.

The police said Sam was arrested in a checkpoint operation on Monday, August 12, in Kanguan village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Seized from Sam were some 51.3 grams of suspected shabu packed on 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P348,840, a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and five ammunition, and a minivan.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, lauded the police operative for the successful arrest of Nenita and Sam in separate anti-drug operations.

“The partnership of the community and authorities is crucial in the persistent quest of a drug-free region; thus, we, the police, ask your cooperation and assistance in our fight against illegal drug trade and use," Tanggawohn said. (SunStar Zamboanga)