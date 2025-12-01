P21-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga port

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized some P21 million worth of contraband in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga City, a top police official said Monday, December 1, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office–Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the arrested individual, a 42-year-old resident of Ruste Drive, San Jose Cawa-Cawa village, Zamboanga City, was taken into custody for further investigation.

Quilates said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was seized at the local port on Sunday, November 30.

During the operation, Quilates said the operatives intercepted a Wing Van, and upon inspection, they discovered around 300 master cases of assorted cigarettes concealed inside the vehicle, together with sacks of charcoal.

He said initial assessment showed the smuggled cigarettes have an estimated market value of P21 million.

Quilates lauded the operating units for their effective coordination and intelligence-driven efforts in curbing the entry of illicit goods within the city in particular, and the region in general.

He emphasized that the success of this operation demonstrates the firm commitment of police in combating smuggling and other forms of organized crime, in close partnership with the Bureau of Customs and other law enforcement agencies.

“This operation underscores our continuing campaign against smuggling and other illegal activities that undermine lawful trade and national security,” he said.

Quilates added that they remain steadfast in enforcing the law and protecting the economic integrity of the borders. (SunStar Zamboanga)