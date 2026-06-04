P23.1-M properties destroyed in Zamboanga City fire

ONE person was injured while some P23.1 million worth of properties were destroyed in an 11-hour fire in Zamboanga City, an official said Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District marshal, said the fire broke out around 10:59 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Angeles Drive, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

Pioquinto said the fire razed the warehouse of Businessman Tomas Lim, where he stored his products that include plastic wares, aerosol, and house wares.

Pioquinto did not identify the person who was injured during the fire except to say he is a warehouse worker.

He said the fire, which reached second alarm, was placed under control around 12:51 p.m. Wednesday. Firemen declared fire out around 9:39 p.m.

He said investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire. (SunStar Zamboanga)