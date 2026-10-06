P2.6-M smuggled cigarettes seized; 2 arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

POLICE seized an estimated P2.63 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes and arrested two men during an interception operation in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Personnel of the Labangan Municipal Police Station acted on information about the alleged transport of smuggled cigarettes and intercepted a commuter van at about 2:40 p.m. in Lantian village, Labangan.

The vehicle had reportedly come from Barangay Balimbingan, Police Colonel Bonifacio Arañas, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said Tuesday, October 6.

Arañas said the two occupants failed to present documents proving the lawful ownership, acquisition or transport of the cargo, prompting authorities to secure the vehicle and coordinate with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for verification and inventory.

Arañas said the inventory yielded 88 master cases of assorted brand of cigarettes with a total estimated value of P2,627,778.

The seized cigarettes and the vehicle were turned over to the BOC for proper disposition, while the two suspects remained under the custody of the Labangan Municipal Police Station for appropriate legal proceedings.

Arañas commended the Labangan police for their prompt response and coordination in intercepting the suspected smuggled goods.

Arañas said they would continue supporting government efforts to curb smuggling and other forms of illegal trade that undermine legitimate businesses and government revenues. (SunStar Zamboanga)