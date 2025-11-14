P2.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga waters

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) arrested two persons and seized some P2.8 million worth of contraband in a law enforcement operation in the waters between Basilan province and Zamboanga City, an official said Friday, November 14, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, did not release the identities of the two arrested persons, except to say that they are all residents of Zamboanga City and were arrested on Tuesday, November 11.

“During a routine maritime patrol and interdiction operation, a naval patrol craft sighted a suspicious motorized banca approximately 4.2 nautical miles southwest of Kawa-Kawa, Zamboanga City,” Reyes said.

“Upon approach, the vessel attempted to evade interception but was subsequently stopped by the Navy patrol craft,” he added.

Seized from the motorized banca were 50 master cases of undocumented foreign-brand cigarettes worth P2.8 million, believed to have been smuggled into the country.

The apprehended vessel and crew were transported to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City for safekeeping and proper turnover.

Reyes said the confiscated items and the non-functional motorboat were formally turned over on Wednesday, November 12, to the Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Port of Zamboanga for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)