P286,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Pagadian City

PERSONNEL of the Zamboanga del Sur Maritime Police Station (ZDS MARPSTA) seized a shipment of some P286,500 worth of smuggled cigarettes while providing security during the Araw ng Pasasalamat Festival in Pagadian City, the police said Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The ZDS MARPSTA said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, January 17, along Yllana Bay in White Beach village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

The ZDS MARPSTA personnel were conducting seaborne patrol as part of the heightened maritime security operations in conjunction with the Araw ng Pasalamat Festival 2026 when they sighted a motorboat carrying several boxes.

“When approached for verification, the occupants immediately fled, abandoned the boat, and fled towards the shore. A hot pursuit and area search were immediately conducted, but the suspects were not caught,” the ZDS MARPSTA said in a statemet.

Seized from the motorboat were five master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P286,500. The confiscated cigarettes are also without graphic health warnings, a violation of the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

All evidence was brought to the ZDS MARPSTA for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)