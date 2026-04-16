P2.9-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Cotabato, Zamboanga Cities

LAWMEN have seized some P2.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in law enforcement operations in the cities of Cotabato and Zamboanga, the police said Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, in Kalanganan 2 village, Cotabato City.

De Guzman said the contrabands were seized by the operatives after the responded to in intelligence report regarding a truck transporting smuggled cigarettes.

“Upon arrival at the target location (secluded area in Kalanganan 2), the operatives discovered the vehicle abandoned,” De Guzman said in his report.

“A subsequent inspection resulted in the recovery of 70 master cases of BOSQU brand cigarettes believed to be smuggled,” he added.

He said they have launched a follow-up investigation to identify and locate the individuals involved in the smuggling of the cigarettes and to ensure the filing of appropriate charges against them.

Meanwhile, lawmen have arrested an individual and seized an undetermined worth of smuggled cigarettes Wednesday night, April 15, at the Boalan-Tugbungan bypass road in Zamboanga City.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the arrested individual as alias Rommel, 46, a driver of a courier firm.

The police said Rommel was arrested around 10 p.m. while driving a delivery truck of a courier firm carrying smuggled cigarettes.

The police said they have coordinated with the Bureau of Customs to determine the worth of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes.

The driver, vehicle, and the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to the Zamboanga City Police Station 5 for proper inventory and documentation. (SunStar Zamboanga)