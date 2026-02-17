P2M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES intercepted a shipment of smuggled cigarettes worth around P2 million in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, police said Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit-9 (CIDG-RFU-9) said the shipment was seized at around 9:16 p.m. on Sunday, February 15, in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City.

CIDG-RFU-9 said its operatives were conducting checkpoint operations when they intercepted a utility vehicle carrying the smuggled cigarettes.

The group did not say whether any arrests were made when the smuggling attempt was foiled.

Seized from the vehicle were 36 master cases of a known imported menthol cigarette brand with an estimated market value of over P2 million.

CIDG-RFU-9 urged the public to remain vigilant and report the presence of smuggled tobacco products in their localities.

The operation was launched by CIDG-RFU-9 with the support of Zamboanga City Police Station 12 and in coordination with the Bureau of Customs, demonstrating unity and precision in law enforcement efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)