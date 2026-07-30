P2M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested an individual and seized around P2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga City Field Unit (CIDG-ZCFU) said the arrested individual was a 27-year-old driver and a resident of Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

The CIDG-ZCFU said the driver was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in a law enforcement operation in Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

The driver was caught transporting cigarettes without pertinent document from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), rendering his activity illegal.

Seized were 11 master cases and 140 reams of smuggled cigarettes valued at P2,066,165.80.

The driver will face charges for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The law enforcement operation was conducted by CIDG operatives together with BOC and Zamboanga City Police Station 11 personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)