P3.4-M 'shabu' seized

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest a high-value target (HVT) and seize some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Seit Lake village, Panamao, Sulu on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. A photo handout shows the arresting team members and the arrested suspect as well as the confiscated pieces of evidence. (SunStar Zamboanga)

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value target (HVT) and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Sulu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified the arrested HVT suspect as Reximar Muhammad, 30, a resident of Sitio Kantatang in Danag village, Patikul, Sulu.

The PDEA-BARMM said Muhammad was arrested in a buy-bust in Seit Lake village, Panamao, Sulu on Tuesday, November 28.

Confiscated and recovered during the buy-bust were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with P3.4 million, a cellular phone, and buy-bust money, according to the PDEA-BARMM.

The suspect was detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

The PDEA-BARMM said the suspect was arrested with the support of other police units and military operatives as well as the National Intelligence and Coordinating Agency.

