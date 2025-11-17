P3.4-M ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) suspect and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, an official said Monday, November 17, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, newly-installed Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not release the identity of the arrested suspect except in saying he is a native of Kajatian village, Indanan, Sulu and currently residing in Zamboanga City.

Quilates said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 7:41 a.m. Monday, November 17, in Purok 1, Sinunuc villge, Zamboanga City.

Quilates said seized from the suspect were some 500 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P3.4 million, and a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money.

The arrested suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the police with the support of the military intelligence operatives.

Quilates has ordered the heightening efforts against illegal drugs, terrorism, loose firearms, and smuggling—ensuring that every operation is precise and anchored in respect for human rights.

Quilates has assumed as the new PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director on Friday, November 14. He was previously the chief of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group.

Quilates has replaced Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, who was assigned to the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management. (SunStar Zamboanga)