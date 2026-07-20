Zamboanga

P340,000 'shabu' nabbed in Zamboanga City

P340,000 'shabu' nabbed in Zamboanga City
ZAMBOANGA. Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Zamboanga City Office with the support of policemen arrest a 53 individual in a buy-bust Saturday, July 18, 2026, along Mayor Jaldon Street, Canelar village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)
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AN INDIVIDUAL was arrested while some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, July 20, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City Office (PDEA-ZCO) identified the arrested suspect as alias Radzta, 53, a resident of Oriental Home Subdivision, San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-ZCO said Radzta was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, July 18, along Mayor Jaldon Street, Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, a mobile phone, driver’s license, a subcompact hatchback car and a plastic bag.

The PDEA-ZCO said the arrested suspect will be charged for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-ZCO launched the anti-drug operation with the support of PDEA Isabela City Office and police operations from the Regional Mobile Forces Battalion-9 and Zamboanga City Police Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)

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