P340,000 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have arrested one suspect and seized some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Purok 3 in Malagutay village.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identity of the arrested suspect except that he is 43 years old and was arrested by the personnel of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-Zamboanga Peninsula (RDEU-9).

The police said seized from the possession of the suspect were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, a belt bag, 49 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money.

The arrested suspect was placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of a case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the RDEU-9 operatives for their successful anti-drug operation.

“The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula will continue to conduct anti-illegal drugs operations in the region to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs. We seek the support and cooperation of the public in our efforts to curtail the illegal drug problem in Region 9,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)