P35.99-M new school building to rise in Zambo west

THE Zamboanga City government is undertaking the construction of P35.99 million worth of school building in a west coast village.

Mayor John Dalipe said Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the new edifice, which consists of a three-storey 12-classroom building, is for the central school in Labuan village.

Dalipe said the new school building will be constructed in a 1,327.64-square-meter area owned by the city government.

Dalipe said the new school building, once completed, will address the challenges of lack of classrooms at Labuan Central School.

Dalipe motored to Labuan on Tuesday, May 7, and led the groundbreaking of the new school building signaling the start of the project.

He also inspected some facilities inside the Labuan Central School campus to address some concerns relayed by Ricardo Ramiro, the school principal.

Meanwhile, Ron Carlo Maravilla, Labuan village chairperson, expressed gratitude to Dalipe and the entire city government for initiating the school building project for the benefit and welfare of the students. (SunStar Zamboanga)