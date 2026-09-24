P3.5M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES seized some P3.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a security operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, an official said Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, in Sta. Cruz village, Maigo town.

Sua said the operatives were conducting mobile patrol operation when they spotted two vehicles in an isolated area of Sta. Cruz village.

“They recovered abandoned cigarette products consisting of 85 boxes and 100 reams of Modern cigarettes with an estimated market value of P3,480,000,” Sua said in his report.

He said also recovered from was an improvised replica rifle with improvised marble projectiles locally known as “jolen de-bomba,” and a box containing notes and ballpens.

He said the recovered cigarette products and the two vehicles were brought to Maigo Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

The recovered items were subsequently referred to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate action, pending their formal turnover to the said agency.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and emphasized the importance of sustained police visibility and coordination with concerned government agencies in addressing illicit activities.

Sua said they will continue to strengthen coordination with the BOC and other concerned agencies to support the enforcement of applicable laws and prevent the transport and distribution of illicit goods within the province of Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)