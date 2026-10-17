P3.6-M shabu seized in Lanao del Sur drug bust

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P3.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur province, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspect as alias Jam, 33, a resident of Dilausan village, Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-Barmm said Jam was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Thursday, October 15, in Masolun village, Taraka, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the suspect were some 533.7 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 sachets with an estimated worth of P3,629,160, buy-bust money, a mobile phones, and an identification card.

The PDEA-Barmm said the anti-drug operation was launched following surveillance on the illegal drug activity of the suspect.

The arrested suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Lanao del Sur Provincial Office launched the anti-drug operation in coordination with different police units and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)