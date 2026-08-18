P3.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

AUTHORITIES seized some P3.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes as they arrested three individuals in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the arrested suspects are all males aged 25 and 39, both drivers and residents of Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay. The third suspect is a 44-year-old resident of Tungawan of the same province.

The police said the 25 and 29 years old drivers were arrested in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation around 9:02 a.m. Sunday, August 16, in Purok Daisy, San Jose village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said the two were arrested during a checkpoint operation while they were transporting smuggled cigarettes aboard on two vehicles.

Seized from the first vehicle were some 25 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P1,432,500.

The second vehicle was found carrying 15 master cases of assorted cigarettes valued at P859,500.00.

The police said the combined recovery from the two vehicles amounted to 40 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P2,292,000.

The two arrested drivers were placed under the custody of the Imelda Municipal Police Station for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.

The police said the third suspect was arrested around 2:20 a.m. Monday, August 17, in a checkpoint operation in San Pedro village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

During the operation, personnel discovered 20 master cases and 249 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,430,105.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Tungawan Municipal Police Station for proper processing and disposition.

“These accomplishments show the importance of alertness, teamwork, and consistent police visibility, especially along our highways and border areas,” Police Brigadier General Dennis Esguerra, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsila director, said in a statement, commending the police personnel and that of the partner agencies for their decisive action.

“We will continue to strengthen our checkpoint operations and intelligence-driven efforts to prevent smuggled goods from entering our communities and protect legitimate businesses from the impact of illegal trade,” Esguerra added. (SunStar Zamboanga)