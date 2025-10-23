P3.7-M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have recovered around P3.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-Bar), said the smuggled cigarettes were recovered during crime and law enforcement operation in Ilian village, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said no one was arrested as the supposed owner fled upon sensing the arrival of the operatives in the area.

"The operating police personnel discovered an abandoned truck containing 96 boxes of assorted smuggled cigarettes left by an unidentified individuals," De Guzman added.

He said the confiscated cigarettes and the vehicle are now under the custody of the Picong Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

He commended the unwavering efforts of the police units in Lanao del Sur for their relentless campaign against smuggling, illegal drugs, and other forms of criminality. (SunStar Zamboanga)