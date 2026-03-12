P37.5-M aid released to 938 Lamion fire-hit households

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi released around P37.5 million worth of assistance to 938 households displaced by the February 3 Lamion fire.

Each of the 938 households received P40,000, representing P30,000 Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) from Barmm's Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), and P10,000 cash aid from the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Government.

The Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) said MSSD's ESA aimed to provide immediate housing support to families whose homes in Lamion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi were destroyed by a massive fire on February 3.

All affected houses were validated as fully damaged, making each household eligible to receive the same amount of assistance.

The BIO said the distribution of the financial assistance was held last week at the gymnasium of the Ministry of Basix, Higher, and Technical Education in Bongao.

The BIO said that more than a month after the fire incident, the MSSD Tawi-Tawi provincial office has continuously provided affected families with essential aid, including hygiene kits, clothing, food items, sleeping kits, and temporary shelter.

The MSSD continues to monitor the well-being of the affected families as they begin returning to their homes, aiming to support their recovery and rebuilding efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)