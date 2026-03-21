P37.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Pagadian City

GOVERNMENT troops have seized a shipment of some P37.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a security operation off Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province, the military said Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) said the shipment was seized Wednesday, March 18, along the coastal waters of Kawit village, Pagadian City.

The 53IB did not indicate in its report whether there were people arrested when the contraband shipment was seized.

The 53IB said the troops were conduct seaborne patrol operation when they intercepted a motorboat carrying smuggled cigarettes.

“The seized items were promptly turned over to the Zamboanga del Sur Bureau of Customs sub-station for proper documentation, tagging, and inventory,” the 53IB said in a statement.

Seized were 660 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P37,818,000.

The 53IB said the successful confiscation of smuggled cigarettes emphasizes the importance of strong inter-agency cooperation.

The Through coordinated efforts among the military, police, BOC, other law enforcement agencies, and the community, the unified response to illegal trade and other threats to public order and economic stability continues to strengthen. (SunStar Zamboanga)