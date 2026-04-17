P3.8M 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga Peninsula since April 1

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula seized some P3.8 million worth of substance believed to be shabu since April 1, 2026, demonstrating sustained operational momentum in the anti-drug campaign in the region.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Friday, April 17, they have conducted total of 63 anti-illegal drug operations across Zamboanga Peninsula since April 1, leading to the arrest of 70 drug personalities.

Quilates said the operatives have so far confiscated 560.694 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P3.8 during the period.

Quilates said these accomplishments underscore their relentless and focused efforts in suppressing the proliferation of illegal drugs and dismantling drug-related criminal activities throughout the region.

He commended the operating units for their unwavering dedication and emphasized that the campaign against illegal drugs remains a top operational priority of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula.

He said the accomplishments in the anti-drug campaign reflect the unwavering commitment of the personnel in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.

He said they will continue to intensify intelligence-driven and sustained anti-drug operations to ensure that Zamboanga Peninsula remains safe, secure, and drug-free. (SunStar Zamboanga)