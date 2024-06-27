P4-M shabu seized, suspect in watchlist arrested

A SUSPECT on the police’s drug watchlist was arrested while some P4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The police identified the arrested suspect as Albasir Rahaman, 37.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, chief of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), said Rahaman was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in Purok 8, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

Solon said seized from Rahaman were some 600 grams of suspected shabu packed in 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P4,080,000, a sling bag, one genuine P1,000 marked money, and 49 pieces of P1,000 boodle money.

He said the confiscated drug items were brought to the Regional Forensic Unit and Rahaman was detained at the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Solon said charges are being prepared to be filed against the suspect for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)