P408,000 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga del Norte provincial jail

LAWMEN have seized around P408,000 worth of shabu at a detention facility in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the illegal drugs were seized during a greyhound operation on Sunday, August 17, at the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Jail in Manukan town.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said that around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, identification cards, and cash amounting to P3,000 were seized.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said that six Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were identified to be involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs at the detention facility.

They will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The greyhound operation was launched by jointly by PDEA, police, Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Government and provincial jail authorities.

The operation aimed to eliminate contraband such as illegal drugs, weapons, and other prohibited items, ensuring the safety and security of both inmates and personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)