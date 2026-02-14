P42-M marine research hub to rise in Zamboanga Peninsula

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula is building a P42 million Marine Scientific Research Station (MSRS) in Lumbal village, Vincenzo Sagun, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the facility will serve as a center for marine and coastal research in the Zamboanga Peninsula and the Sulu-Celebes region. The facility is located within the Coral Triangle between the Sulu and Celebes Seas and is near the Dumanquila Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape.

“It will conduct ecosystem monitoring, biodiversity and habitat assessments, fisheries and reef fish studies, and water quality and oceanographic research to guide marine resource management,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“It will provide scientific and technical support to the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) to address environmental concerns and strengthen conservation efforts in the bay,” the agency added.

Lawyer Ernesto Adobo Jr., Legal and Administration and Supervising Undersecretary for the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), underscored the role of science in government as he led the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, signaling the start of the project.

“This station will support research that informs policy and strengthens management decisions,” Adobo said, adding that the facility is intended to bridge research, regulation, and community needs.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Executive Director Marie Angelique Go described the MSRS as “a sanctuary for science and a hub for innovation” in the region. Go said the station will serve as “a lighthouse for collaboration, where data meets policy, and research transforms into the sustainable management of our precious blue frontiers.”

The project underwent site testing and stakeholder consultations and was implemented through a competitive bidding process following government rules.

With the establishment of the MSRS in Zamboanga del Sur, DENR strengthens science-based marine governance in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Sulu-Celebes region, and surrounding areas, supporting conservation, sustainable fisheries, and coastal communities. The construction of the facility is targeted for completion within two years. (SunStar Zamboanga)