P45.2-M contraband, illegal drugs seized in Zamboanga Peninsula in September

LAWMEN have seized some P45.2 million worth of contraband and illegal drugs in its relentless law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula in September, a top police official said Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they have seized some P41.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested seven individuals involved in smuggling activities in 18 coordinated operations across the region.

Matta commended the successful operations and emphasized the importance of sustained anti-smuggling efforts in Zamboanga Peninsula.

He said the successful operation is a testament to the dedication of the policemen to protect the economic borders of Zamboanga Peninsula and uphold the rule of law.

“We will continue to collaborate closely with the Bureau of Customs and other government agencies to intensify our intelligence-driven patrols and dismantle smuggling syndicates operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula. Our commitment to securing our region from illicit activities remains steadfast,” Matta said.

Operatives of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula have seized some 510.8 grams of shabu worth more than P3.4 million and arrested 190 individuals linked to illegal drug activities in 173 coordinated operations across the region.

Matta said the accomplishments in the anti-drug campaign are the direct result of inter-unit collaboration, actionable intelligence, and the dedication of the personnel.

He said the successful outcomes of the coordinated efforts reflect the steadfast resolve of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs and armed criminality.

Matta urged the public to remain vigilant and to partner with lawmen by reporting suspicious activities to ensure safety across the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)