P476,00 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga Sibugay, Iligan City

AUTHORITIES arrested two individuals and seized some P476,000 worth of illegal drugs and firearms in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay and Iligan City, the police said Friday, August 14, 2026.

The police said one of the arrested suspect is an adult male classified as newly identified street-level individual (SLI) and the other is identified as alias Aiv, a female aged 44.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said the SLI suspect was arrested in search warrant operation Thursday, August 13, in Linguisan village, Tungawan town.

Dasugo said seized during the search warrant operation were some 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P102,000, illegal drug paraphernalia, and a caliber .45 pistol with two magazines, and 37 live ammunition.

The arrested SLI suspect and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Tungawan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, while appropriate charges are being prepared against the suspect.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao director, said Aiv was arrested, also in a search warrant operation around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, in Purok 6, Saray village, Iligan City.

Abrahano said seized during the operation were some 55 grams of suspected shabu packed in nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated value of P374,000.

Abrahano said investigation revealed that the suspect is a second-time offender for the same offense and was released from detention in 2024.

“Since she has no regular source of income, selling illegal drugs allegedly serves as her main source of livelihood, as she reportedly distributes them within her barangay and nearby barangays,” Abrahano said in his report.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of Iligan City Police Station 5 for documentation and proper disposition.

A case for violation of Section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is being prepared for filing against the suspect.

Abrahano said they will remain relentless in pursuing individuals involved in the illegal drug trade and ensure that violators are held accountable under the law. (SunStar Zamboanga)