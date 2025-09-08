P4.7M shabu seized in Iloilo anti-drug operations

POLICE seized more than P4.7 million worth of shabu in two separate buy-bust operations in the towns of Sara and Badiangan on September 6 and 7, 2025.

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDEU) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), led by Police Major Dadje Delima, recovered around 650 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P4,420,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Padios, Sara, Iloilo, at 7:57 p.m. on September 6.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the main target, alias Brok Brok, 37, a former seaman from Barangay Bancal, Carles, identified as a provincial-listed high-value individual (HVI).

Also arrested were four of his alleged cohorts: alias Anthony, 57, a driver from Barangay Bolaqueña, Estancia, tagged as a street-level individual (SLI); alias Dex, 44, of Barangay Poblacion, Carles, also an SLI; alias Neng, 21, jobless, of Barangay Dayhagan, Carles, SLI; and alias May May, 50, jobless, of Barangay Bancal, Lemery, SLI.

Police also confiscated a 9mm homemade revolver from the possession of alias Dex.

The PDEU said the operation stemmed from more than a year of validation following reports from concerned citizens linking the suspects to illegal drug activities. Investigators confirmed the suspects had allegedly been sourcing their supply from Metro Manila and distributing it in parts of northern and central Iloilo, as well as in Capiz province.

All suspects are detained at the Sara Municipal Police Station (MPS) pending the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office director Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan praised the PDEU team.

“Ginadayaw ko ang aton operating team sa ila padayon nga pagpanikasog kag dedikasyon sa paglagas sang mga high-value drug personalities sa probinsya. Ang pagdakop kay Brok nagasimbolo sang daku nga kadalag-an sa aton kampanya batok sa ilegal nga droga,” Police Colonel Razalan said.

(I commend our operating team for their continued efforts and dedication in pursuing high-value drug personalities in the province. The arrest of Brok symbolizes a major victory in our campaign against illegal drugs.)

The following day, the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Badiangan MPS, led by Police Captain Jorge L. Lenantud, Officer-in-Charge, conducted a buy-bust at 5:35 p.m. in Sitio Janiuay, Barangay Sianon, Badiangan.

Police arrested alias Boragnoy, 43, jobless, from the same barangay, classified as a newly identified HVI. The operation yielded about 52 grams of shabu valued at P353,600.

The buy-bust followed more than a month of surveillance triggered by a report from a concerned citizen. Intelligence information revealed the suspect allegedly sourced his supply from Iloilo City and distributed it in Badiangan.

Boragnoy remains under the custody of Badiangan MPS and is facing charges for violating RA 9165.

Razalan also lauded the Badiangan operation and the community’s role.

“Nagapasalamat gid ako sa aton mga pinalangga nga mga kasimanwa sa ila padayon nga pagsuporta para awayon ang ilegal nga droga. Ang aton pagbinuligay ang dalan sang aton kadalag-an para hilwayon ang aton probinsya sa halit sang illegal nga droga,” he said.

(I am very grateful to our beloved fellow citizens for their continued support in the fight against illegal drugs. Our cooperation is the way to our victory to free our province from the scourge of illegal drugs.)

The Ippo stressed that community support and cooperation are crucial in dismantling drug networks across the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)