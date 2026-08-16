P480,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Iligan City

AUTHORITIES seized some P480,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes as they arrested two individuals in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Iligan City, the police said Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The Iligan City Police Office identified the two arrested individuals as alias Nami, 41, and alias Abdul, 26, both drivers and residents of Balo-i, Lanao del Norte.

The police said the two were arrested around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, August 15, along Don Celdran Avenue, Tubod village, Iligan City.

The operatives launched a checkpoint operation in Tubod village after they received an intelligence report that a light commercial vehicle slipped through the Triton Border Control Checkpoint.

The police said the light commercial vehicle was intercepted by the operatives, and several boxes of cigarettes were found inside the vehicle.

The operatives have seized 12 master cases of cigarettes with an estimated value of P480,000 after Nami and Abdul failed to present documents proving legal importation of the tobacco products.

The confiscated cigarettes and vehicle were turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for documentation and adjudication.

The police said the two individuals were temporarily released while the BOC is conducting its necessary procedures. (SunStar Zamboanga)