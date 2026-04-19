P48M shabu seized, 3 high-value suspects nabbed in Zamboanga

POLICE arrested three alleged high-value drug suspects and seized about P47.6 million worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, in a buy-bust operation Friday afternoon, April 17, 2026, in Barangay Divisoria.

In a statement Saturday, April 18, the Philippine National Police Public Information Office said the operation, conducted around 5:35 p.m. in Zone 5, was carried out by joint operatives from the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said the operation led to the confiscation of around 7,000 grams of shabu, with an estimated street value of P47,600,000.

The three arrested individuals were charged for the violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation underscores ongoing efforts to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs through intelligence-driven operations targeting high-value individuals and supply networks.

“We will continue to intensify our operations against individuals who persist in engaging in illegal drug trade. They will face the full force of the law,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)