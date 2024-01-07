P4M shabu seized from 2 arrested drug group members

AUTHORITIES have arrested two drug group members, including a policeman, and seized some P4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Cotabato City.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) Director Gil Cesario Castro identified the arrested suspects as Police Staff Sergeant Mujeev Sepi, 44, of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station and Farida Alfonso alias Baifhards Kamsali, 63.

Castro said the two suspects were members of a local drug group operating in several municipalities in Barmm.

The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation inside a food chain outlet around 7:05 p.m. Friday, January 5, along Quezon Avenue, Barangay Poblacion 5, Cotabato City.

Castro said seized from the two suspects were some 600 grams of suspected shabu worth P4,080,000, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, various identification cards of the suspects, one Combat Master Airsoft (pistol) and one motorcycle.

He said the two suspects had been under surveillance before they were arrested by the joint team of PDEA agents, policemen and marine soldiers in an anti-drug operation.

He said the suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Custodial Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of Republic Act 9165 as amended by RA 10640, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)