P50-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Norte

LAWMEN have seized some P50 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, April 4.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized Thursday, April 2, in Sitio Turugan, Dinaig Proper village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said the personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Bureau of Customs (BOC), and other police units launched a joint law enforcement operation following intelligence reports from operatives and concerned citizens.

“The contraband was discovered abandoned near a riverbank after unidentified suspects fled upon noticing the arrival of operating troops,” De Guzman said in his report.

“In addition to the smuggled cigarettes, authorities also recovered two M79 grenade launchers at the site,” De Guzman added.

He said the confiscated smuggledcigarettes are now in the custody of the BOC, while the M79 grenade launchers have been turned over to the local police for forensic examination and proper disposition.

He said an in-depth investigation is currently underway to identify the individuals behind the recovered contraband.

De Guzman commended the operating units for their swift action and relentless efforts.

He emphasized the successful recovery highlights the strong synergy between law enforcement agencies and Bangsamoro communities in dismantling illegal trade networks that undermine the local economy. (SunStar Zamboanga)