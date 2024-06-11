P508,000 worth of smuggled rice seized in Tawi-Tawi

LAWMEN have seized some P508,000 worth of smuggled rice in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, said the smuggled rice consisting of 400 sacks of 25 kilos each was seized in Pagasinan village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, June 11.

Tanggawohn said the confiscation of smuggled rice came after the police operatives received information from a concern citizen about the presence of sacks of rice piled near the bay area of Pagasinan village.

However, Tanggawohn said no arrest was made as no one was around when the police team arrived in Pagasinan village.

He said the confiscated smuggled sacks of rice were brought to Bongao Municipal Police Station for documentation.

The confiscated smuggled rice were later turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper custody and disposition.

Tanggawohn lauded the combined units' efforts to respond promptly to residents' concerns, particularly the recovery and seizure of smuggled items that pose unfair competition to local traders. (SunStar Zamboanga)