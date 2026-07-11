P560,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

SIX individuals were arrested while P560,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said that four of the six individuals were arrested around 6:03 p.m. Friday, July 10, in Samburon village, Linamon town.

Sua identified the four arrested individuals through their aliases as Ato, 48; Ped, 31; Myr, 37; and, Lyn, 41. All of them are from San Miguel village, Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Sua said the police operatives conducted an intelligence-driven checkpoint operation when they intercepted a light commercial vehicle carrying 500 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P400,000.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes and the vehicle are currently under the custody of the First Provincial Mobile Force Company for safekeeping pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The four arrested individuals were brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper documentation before being referred to the BOC for appropriate legal action.

Meanwhile, Sua identified the other two arrested individuals also through their aliases as Akmad, 39, of Zamboanga City, and Aljie, 24, of Parang, Sulu.

Sua said they were arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a multi-purpose vehicle driven by Akmad for routine inspection.

“During a lawful visual inspection, checkpoint personnel observed several reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes inside the vehicle,” Sua said in his report.

“A subsequent inspection further revealed additional cigarette reams concealed in customized compartments beneath the vehicle's seats,” he added.

He said that Akmad and Alji were arrested after they failed to present documents proving the lawful transport of the cigarettes.

He said seized during the operation were 200 reams of cigarettes with an estimated market value of P160,000, along with the vehicle used in transporting the contraband.

The suspects were brought to the Linamon Municipal Police Station for documentation and were subsequently referred to the BOC for appropriate action.

The confiscated contraband and vehicle remain in the custody of the First Provincial mobile Force Company pending turnover to the BOC.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and stressed the importance of sustained border security operations.

“These accomplishments reflect the unwavering commitment of the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office to protect our borders and prevent the entry and transport of illegal goods,” he added.

He said they will continue to strengthen the conduct of checkpoint operations and collaborate closely with partner agencies to ensure that those who violate the customs and revenue laws are held accountable. (SunStar Zamboanga)