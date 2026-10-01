P573,000 smuggled cigarettes seized off Basilan

AUTHORITIES have seized some P573,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes during a joint seaborne patrol operation off Basilan province, the police said Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the contrabands were seized on Tuesday, September 29, along the coastal area of Sitio Tehem, Townsite village, Maluso, Basilan.

Abecia said the seaborne patrol operation was launched following a report from a concerned citizen regarding several unidentified individuals allegedly unloading suspected smuggled cigarettes along the coastal area of Townsite village.

“While traversing the waters off Sitio Tehem, the operating team spotted a motorized banca carrying several individuals who appeared to be unloading unidentified cargo along the shoreline,” Abecia said in his report.

“Upon noticing the approaching operatives, the occupants of the banca fled toward the shallow portion of the mangrove area, while individuals on the shoreline ran toward mainland Maluso. Both groups managed to evade arrest,” he added.

He said that a subsequent inspection of the coastal area by the operatives led to the confiscation of 10 master cases, equivalent to 500 reams of cigarettes, with an estimated value of P573,000.

The confiscated cigarettes are currently under the custody of Basilan Maritime Police Station (Basilan Marpsta) for proper documentation and disposition in coordination with the appropriate government agencies.

Abecia commended the operatives for their coordinated efforts and commitment to strengthening maritime law enforcement and preventing the entry of illicit goods into the province of Basilan.

The joint seaborne patrol operation was jointly launched by the personnel of the Maluso Municipal Police Station, Basilan Marpsta, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Bureau of Customs. (SunStar Zamboanga)