P5.9-M illegal drugs destroyed in Zamboanga del Sur

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) led the incineration of P5.9 million worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga del Sur, an official said Friday, February 27.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Bryan Babang said the illegal drugs were incinerated Thursday afternoon, February 26, at the Libertad Power and Energy Corporation facility in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

Babang said the destroyed drugs included 852.59 grams of shabu, 28.8 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and expired medicines.

“These confiscated items, stemming from cases already decided by various courts in Zamboanga del Sur and Tubod, Lanao del Norte, were permanently removed from circulation,” Babang said.

“Every gram destroyed is a life protected,” Babang said.

He said the illegal drugs were seized in a series of anti-drug operations within the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula area of operations.

The activity on Thursday was the first drug destruction for 2026.

Officials from the police, Department of Justice, and other government agencies witnessed the event. (SunStar Zamboanga)