P6.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte

AUTHORITIES seized some P6.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Zamboanga City and in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

Of the total confiscation, P4.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in Zamboanga City while the remaining P1.3 million worth of contraband were confiscated in Zamboanga del Norte.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joel Senogat Jr., 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (2ZCMFC) commander, said the smuggled cigarettes were confiscated in Sitio Layag-Layag, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

Senogat said the operatives successfully confiscated suspected smuggled cigarettes from an abandoned motorboat during a seaborne patrol operation within the territorial waters of Zamboanga City.

He said that seized were 32 master cases of menthol cigarettes with an estimated market value of P4.8 million.

The confiscated contraband was subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Customs proper custody and disposition in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga del Norte have seized 1,155 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P1.3 million Thursday in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The CGS-Zamboanga del Norte said the smuggled cigarettes were seized from a passenger bus during an inspection at the Port of Dapitan.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the passenger bus was about to board a Roll-on, Roll-off vessel bound to Dumaguete City coming from Zamboanga City via Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)