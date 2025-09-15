P6.1M shabu seized, 4 nabbed in Barmm

LAWMEN seized about P6.1 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested four people, including a woman, in separate anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), police said Monday, September 15, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), identified two of the arrested suspects only by their aliases, Daraanan and Noraida, both tagged as high-value targets by the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office.

De Guzman said two of the suspects were arrested Sunday, Sept. 14, in a checkpoint operation along the national highway in Mother Poblacion, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

“The two suspects were arrested after police discovered eight large sachets of suspected shabu in plain view while conducting a routine vehicle inspection,” De Guzman said in a report.

Authorities seized about 408 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.7 million. The names of the two suspects were withheld pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, Daraanan and Noraida were arrested last week in a joint operation by police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Marawi Poblacion, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from them were about 500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3.4 million.

De Guzman commended the operatives for the successful operations and urged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting law enforcement efforts against criminality and illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)