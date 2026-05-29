P6.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

AUTHORITIES arrested an individual and seized some P6.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, May 29, 2026.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, did not identify the arrested individual except to say he is a male adult and a warehouse owner.

Dasugo said the law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant was launched Thursday, May 28, in the town of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The authorities launched the law enforcement operation following intelligence report that undocumented cigarettes are hidden at the warehouse.

Dasugo said seized during the operation were assorted illicit cigarettes with a total estimated value of P6.4 million.

The arrested owner of the warehouse was brought to the Zamboanga Sibugay Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) for documentation and proper disposition.

Charges for violation of the Graphic Health Warnings Law will be filed against the arrested warehouse owner.

Dasugo commended the operating units for the successful operation and reiterated the intensified campaign against all forms of illegal trade in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

“This successful operation manifests the strong commitment and collaboration of our law enforcement units in combating the proliferation of illicit cigarettes in the province,” Dasugo said in a statement.

The law enforcement operation was launched by the Zamboanga Sibugay MARPSTA, together with personnel from Titay Municipal Police Station and other police units based in Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)