Zamboanga

P6.8-M shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities seize P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte. A photo handout shows conducted inventory on the one kilogram of suspected shabu seized during the anti-drug operation along the national highway of Tapayan village in Sultan Mastura town, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, January 9.
ZAMBOANGA. Authorities seize P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte. A photo handout shows conducted inventory on the one kilogram of suspected shabu seized during the anti-drug operation along the national highway of Tapayan village in Sultan Mastura town, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, January 9. (SunStar Zamboanga)

AUTHORITIES have seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs, although the suspect managed to escape, in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

The PDEA-Barmm said the P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu weighing one kilogram was seized in an anti-drug operation along the national highway of Tapayan village in Sultan Mastura town, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, January 9.

However, the PDEA-Barmm said that upon the consummation of the transaction, the suspect sensed the presence of the apprehending team and ran towards the nearby houses.

The PDEA-Barmm said Dats managed to elude arrest following a brief shootout that ensued when the arresting team members pursued the suspect.

Confiscated by arresting team members were some one kilogram of suspected shabu pack in 20 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P6.8 million.

The anti-drug operation was a joint effort of PDEA-Barmm, 601st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Marine Battalion Landing Team-2, police from Maguindanao Del Norte Provincial Police Office, and Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station.

A case for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against Dats, the PDEA-Barmm said. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph