P6.8-M shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES have seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs, although the suspect managed to escape, in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

The PDEA-Barmm said the P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu weighing one kilogram was seized in an anti-drug operation along the national highway of Tapayan village in Sultan Mastura town, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, January 9.

However, the PDEA-Barmm said that upon the consummation of the transaction, the suspect sensed the presence of the apprehending team and ran towards the nearby houses.

The PDEA-Barmm said Dats managed to elude arrest following a brief shootout that ensued when the arresting team members pursued the suspect.

Confiscated by arresting team members were some one kilogram of suspected shabu pack in 20 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P6.8 million.

The anti-drug operation was a joint effort of PDEA-Barmm, 601st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Marine Battalion Landing Team-2, police from Maguindanao Del Norte Provincial Police Office, and Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station.

A case for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against Dats, the PDEA-Barmm said. (SunStar Zamboanga)