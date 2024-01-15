P680-K 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested a suspect classified as “high value individual (HVI)” and seized some P680,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday, January 15, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Noel Lagasca, 54, a resident of Uranus Street in Tumaga village.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said Lagasca was arrested in a buy-bust around 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, at Nangka Drive, Baliwasan village.

Lorenzo said seized from the suspects were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in two large size plastic packs worth P680,000; a bundle of 59 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money.

He said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.