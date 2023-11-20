P680,000 illegal drugs seized

A HIGH-value individual (HVI) who is also included in the watchlist was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday, November 20, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Officer director, identified the arrested HVI as Rambo Agpangan, 18, a resident of Zone 2 in Cawit village, this city.

Lorenzo said Agpangan was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:52 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at Daisy road in Guiwan village, this city.

Lorenzo said seized from Agpangan were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed plastic sachets with P680,000, a plastic bag, a cellular phone, a bundle of 49 P1,000 bills boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money.

He said the arrested suspect was placed under surveillance prior to the launch of the anti-drug operation.

He said Agpangan was detained at Zamboanga City Police Office 5 in preparation for the filing of charges against the suspect.