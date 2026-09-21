P6.8M 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN arrested an individual and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, September 21, 2026.

The Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 (RDEU-9) identified the arrested individual as alias Patricio, 49, a resident of H.B. Homes, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

The RDEU-9 said Patricio was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at the bypass road in Purok 1, Sinunuc village.

Seized from the suspect were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P6.8 million, and the buy-bust money.

The RDEU-9 said investigation continues to determine the extent of illegal drug operation of the suspect as well as the source of the suspected shabu.

The suspect was detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 8 while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)