P6.9-M shabu seized, drug den dismantled

AUTHORITIES have arrested six suspects, including two high-value targets (HVTs), as they seized some P6.9 million worth of illegal drugs in anti-drug operations that also resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Lanao del Sur and Cotabato City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) reported that the two high-value targets (HVTs) yielded approximately P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu, while six individuals were arrested and around P170,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from the dismantled drug den.

The PDEA-Barmm identified the two arrested HVTs as Jamel Merlosa Dimaporo, alias Ustad, 29; and Jalil Macaayong Ala, alias Jal, 19.

The PDEA-Barmm said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation with the support of the police around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, in Pindolonan village, Bubong, Lanao Del Sur.

Confiscated and seized during the operation was a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, a plastic bag, a mobile phone, and buy-bust money, the PDEA-Barmm said.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two arrested HVT suspects are allegedly engaged in illegal drug business in Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-Barmm said the drug den was dismantled in another anti-drug operation with the support of the police around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, near a dump site in Rosary Heights 10 village, Cotabato City.

Arrested from the dismantled drug den were Warren Guiapar, 34; Salma Angkal, 34; Jobaine Pantacan, 35; and, Rabaibani Guiabar, 61, the alleged drug den maintainer, according to PDEA-BARMM.

The PDEA-Barmm said recovered from the dismantled drug den were 25 grams of suspected shabu packed in 58 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, buy-bust money, assorted illegal drug paraphernalia and an identification card.

The PDEA-Barmm said all of the arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)