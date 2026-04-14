P6.9-M 'shabu' seized in Barmm

FIVE individuals, including a couple, were arrested while some P6.9 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate law enforcement operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), authorities said Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The arrested suspects are classified as high-value individuals (HVIs) and were identified through their aliases as Usop, 33, and his wife, Gemma, 28; Nhots, 56; Jack, 49; and, Toten, 45.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the couple was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:50 p.m. Monday, April 13, in Purok Sentro, Limbo village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said seized from the suspect were some one kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, five bundles of boodle money topped with genuine marked bill, a 9-millimeter pistol with three ammunitions.

He commended the operating units for their coordinated and successful operation.

He reiterated their firm resolved to sustain aggressive anti-illegal drug operations in support of the government’s campaign to eradicate the proliferation of illegal drugs and maintain peace and order across the Bangsamoro region.

Meanwhile, Nhots, Jack, and Toten were arrested in a buy-bust operation that led to the dismantling of a drug den in Poblacion 1 village, Cotabato City on Sunday, April 12.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Barmm (PDEA-Barmm) said seized from the trio were some 25 grams of suspected shabu packed in 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P170,000, a mobile phone, buy-bust money, an identification card and illegal drug paraphernalia.

PDEA-Barmm said the three suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation launched with the support of police operatives.

The arrested suspects, both in Sultan Kudarat town and Cotabato City, were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)